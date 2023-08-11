River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 5,010 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 0.9% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,397,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,288,199. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
