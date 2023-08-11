River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,330,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,067,000 after acquiring an additional 427,946 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Micron Technology by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 330,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after acquiring an additional 101,653 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.44. 12,771,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,311,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.92. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,810 shares of company stock worth $9,855,860 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.