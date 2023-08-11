RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

RLI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. RLI has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RLI to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

NYSE RLI traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.77. The company had a trading volume of 313,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,369. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.22. RLI has a twelve month low of $100.96 and a twelve month high of $149.65.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $381.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.35 million. RLI had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLI will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 524.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,847,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in RLI by 37,822.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 132,377 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of RLI by 24.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 116,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,189 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

