Robert W. Baird Boosts Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target to $185.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $161.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $151.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $156.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.