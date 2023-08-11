Robert W. Baird Increases RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $3.25

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of RealReal from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $1.85 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

REAL stock remained flat at $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,320. RealReal has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter valued at $2,552,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 59.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 1,235,638 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,901,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 930,174 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in RealReal by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,192,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 815,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

