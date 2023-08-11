Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $48.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

RBLX opened at $30.61 on Friday. Roblox has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 350.47% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $502,072.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,279,656.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $502,072.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,279,656.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,004,146 shares of company stock valued at $41,008,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Roblox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Roblox by 949.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 265.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

