Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Director Anne K. Roby Buys 315 Shares of Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) Director Anne K. Roby bought 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.06 per share, for a total transaction of $46,638.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,056.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rogers Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:ROG opened at $152.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $270.65.

Get Rogers alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROG. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rogers by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,545,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 127.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 40.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rogers

Rogers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.