Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $10.61 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,527. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCLF. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 402.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 74,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 91.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 76,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 11.9% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 335,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,845 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 0.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 400,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

