Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.28.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.4 %

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.47. 359,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.51.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after buying an additional 1,902,348 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12,211.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580,211 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $65,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

