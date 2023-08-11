Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Trading Down 5.2%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. 399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rotork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rotork from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Get Rotork alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTOXF

Rotork Stock Performance

About Rotork

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92.

(Get Free Report)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.