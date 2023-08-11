Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.91. The stock had a trading volume of 44,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,279. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $164.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.89 and a 200 day moving average of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.16.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

