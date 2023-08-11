Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 94,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period.

SCHE stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. 88,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,579. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

