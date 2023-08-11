Roundview Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,168 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 55,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,094 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MTB traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $135.39. The stock had a trading volume of 75,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,639. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

Get Our Latest Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.