Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Price Target to $16.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:OBDC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.92. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 59.50% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $377.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Owl Capital



Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

