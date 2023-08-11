Royal Bank of Canada Raises Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Price Target to C$11.00

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s previous close.

Medical Facilities Trading Down 1.0 %

Medical Facilities stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,412. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of C$7.39 and a 12-month high of C$11.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$228.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of C$147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medical Facilities will post 1.1329268 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.