Royal Bank of Canada Raises RB Global (TSE:RBA) Price Target to C$75.00

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RB Global Stock Down 0.3 %

RBA stock opened at C$77.86 on Tuesday. RB Global has a 12-month low of C$65.83 and a 12-month high of C$94.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The company has a market cap of C$14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$78.30.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($1.00). The company had revenue of C$692.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$580.44 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 3.4457244 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

