Royal Bank of Canada Trims Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Target Price to $23.00

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 446.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $37.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $50.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ APTO traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,140. The firm has a market cap of $394.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.45). Analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,444,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 374,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

