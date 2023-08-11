Royal Bank of Canada Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $354.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $374.00 to $354.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Biogen from $357.00 to $347.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.78.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $269.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 771.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 176,592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 726.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,576 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

