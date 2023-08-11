Royal Bank of Canada Trims LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price to $116.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.88.

NYSE LYB traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.16. 2,256,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,840. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.76.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

