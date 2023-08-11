Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Outperform

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EQNR stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 35.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at about $7,835,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 46.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,434,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,378,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

