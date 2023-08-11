RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.84. 3,768,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,156,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

