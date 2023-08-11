RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in RTX by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in RTX by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,387 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RTX Price Performance
NYSE RTX traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $86.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,348,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,160. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
RTX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.
About RTX
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
