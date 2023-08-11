RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Boosted by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in RTX by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 46.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 39,387 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.25. The company had a trading volume of 285,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,701. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.01. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.