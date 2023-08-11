Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at B. Riley

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

RWAY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.55. 204,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,327. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 44.39% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth $12,670,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter worth $1,676,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the second quarter worth $1,417,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 473.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 488.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 91,557 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

