Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 76,627 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,627 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of DTE Energy worth $68,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in DTE Energy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,138,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.76.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $107.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.58 and a 200 day moving average of $83.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.25%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

