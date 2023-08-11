Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 8,882 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Workday worth $57,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $227.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.27. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $240.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.76.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

