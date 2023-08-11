Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 160,898 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,747,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 160,898 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.1% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $581,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $305.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $786.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,155,305 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

