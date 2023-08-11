Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,658 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $58,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,367,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,866,000 after purchasing an additional 370,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $77,880,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $77,549,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,380,000 after buying an additional 269,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WST. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.00.

WST stock opened at $400.22 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $408.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total value of $3,240,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,730.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,494 shares of company stock valued at $11,856,329 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

