Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,982 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Allstate worth $66,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $110.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. Bank of America dropped their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

