Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $130.48 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,199 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Intuit worth $130,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 1.0 %

Intuit stock opened at $501.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.63. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $514.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.