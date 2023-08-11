Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $145.26 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 71,316 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Salesforce worth $145,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 237.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 5.9% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,124,743 shares of company stock worth $239,966,809. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $208.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.64 and a 200-day moving average of $197.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $202.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.