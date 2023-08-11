Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $53.15 Million Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,295 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.44% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $53,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

