Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $63.51 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,168 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $63,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $96.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.33.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

