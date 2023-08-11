Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Hess worth $61,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hess by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $65,437,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hess by 90.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,931,000 after buying an additional 404,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hess by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,348,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,179,000 after acquiring an additional 303,356 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Stock Up 0.1 %

HES opened at $156.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.59. Hess Co. has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $160.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

