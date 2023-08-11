Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 12,129 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,572 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.47% of Credicorp worth $49,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Credicorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Credicorp stock opened at $157.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.33 and a 1-year high of $160.15.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

