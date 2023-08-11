Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 29,429 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,429 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $55,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $70.34 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average of $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $218.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.99%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

