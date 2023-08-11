Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,316 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Travelers Companies worth $58,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after buying an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,781,000 after buying an additional 694,909 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $166.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.44 and a 200-day moving average of $176.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

View Our Latest Report on TRV

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

