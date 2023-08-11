Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,597 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Accenture worth $274,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 10.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $1,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $310.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.97. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The firm has a market cap of $206.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

