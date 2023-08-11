Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 214,301 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 652,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 214,301 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $231,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $382.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.10 and its 200-day moving average is $358.35. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,855 shares of company stock worth $17,093,596. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.