Russell O’Brien Purchases 107 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Russell O’Brien acquired 107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($191.44).

Russell O’Brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 20th, Russell O’Brien purchased 4 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of GBX 496 ($6.34).

On Monday, July 10th, Russell O’Brien purchased 122 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($191.77).

LON CNA traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 141.10 ($1.80). The company had a trading volume of 12,726,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,112,475. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,085.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 65.78 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.70 ($1.81). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Centrica’s payout ratio is -2,307.69%.

CNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.41) to GBX 140 ($1.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.66) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 150 ($1.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 138 ($1.76).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

