Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Insider John S. Sensing Sells 32,799 Shares

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) insider John S. Sensing sold 32,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total value of $3,325,162.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.3 %

Ryder System stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,921. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average is $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $103.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 2.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on R shares. Robert W. Baird raised Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ryder System

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.