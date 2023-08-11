Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Insider John S. Sensing Sells 32,799 Shares

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) insider John S. Sensing sold 32,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total value of $3,325,162.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ryder System stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,921. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average is $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $103.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.57.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 2.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on R shares. Robert W. Baird raised Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.
