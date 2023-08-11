Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SBRA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

