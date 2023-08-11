Safe (SAFE) Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, Safe has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $5.97 or 0.00020302 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $124.45 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00188454 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00049875 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00028461 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.28144706 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars.

