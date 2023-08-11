Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAGE. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.55.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SAGE opened at $19.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.