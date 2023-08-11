Saitama (SAITAMA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $602,384.52

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, Saitama has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Saitama has a market capitalization of $31.41 million and $602,384.52 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saitama token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00020215 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017533 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013962 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,377.46 or 1.00010444 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,401,001,783 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,401,321,147.48827 with 44,392,951,077.70515 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00071348 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $539,466.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

