Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Ceera Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,408 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 3.9% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,124,743 shares of company stock worth $239,966,809 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $208.23. 4,003,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,335,094. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $202.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.64 and its 200 day moving average is $197.33.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

