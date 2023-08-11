Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,423 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.76. 4,477,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,366,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

