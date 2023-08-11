Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 55,462 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 77,869 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 81,108 shares during the period.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,869. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

