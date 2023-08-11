Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $312,000 Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.50. The company had a trading volume of 89,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,628. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 19.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $76.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 54.95%. On average, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

