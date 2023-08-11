Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOC stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $430.93. 515,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,302. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $450.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.